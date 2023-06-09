Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. 463,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,189. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

