Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Position Boosted by Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 91,603 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers accounts for approximately 16.0% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd owned about 1.52% of Scorpio Tankers worth $47,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,792,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $33,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 575,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $22,702,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STNG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. 1,126,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,484. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.38. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The business’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.