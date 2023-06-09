Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Down 1.2%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.62. 27,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 47,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Secom Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

