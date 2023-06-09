Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $233-$243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.65 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Semtech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.