Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $233-$243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.65 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Semtech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.10.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

