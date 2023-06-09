Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.06 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 881,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after buying an additional 959,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Semtech by 609.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 853,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Semtech

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

