Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.06 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of SMTC traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,373. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,776,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,160,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Semtech by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.