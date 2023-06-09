Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.06 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.
Shares of SMTC traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,373. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
