Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.82% 15.81% 4.57%

Volatility and Risk

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s rivals have a beta of 0.48, meaning that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 57.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion $236.31 million 16.94 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $28.89 billion $705.75 million 207.59

Sendas Distribuidora’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1105 2674 2856 113 2.29

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 21.27%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora rivals beat Sendas Distribuidora on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

