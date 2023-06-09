Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. Buys New Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 803,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,097,000. H World Group comprises approximately 15.9% of Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. 1,400,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,991. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.18 and a beta of 0.99. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. On average, analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

