Shauna Mcintyre Sells 200 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00.
Shares of LAD opened at $258.76 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $313.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,568,000 after buying an additional 351,163 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,919,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,773,000 after buying an additional 144,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
