Siacoin (SC) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $163.75 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,446.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00338134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00539303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00063894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00417223 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,342,652,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.