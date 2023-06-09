Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BLK traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $684.40. 465,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

