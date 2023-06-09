Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Iron Mountain by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $586,605.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,506,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,178 shares of company stock worth $6,330,175 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. 1,403,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

