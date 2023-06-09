Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,519,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,529. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile



Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

