Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,617 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,035. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

