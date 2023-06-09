Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 447 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.9 %

Intuit stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $431.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.58. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.