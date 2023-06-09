Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 572 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $369.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

