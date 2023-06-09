Signet Jewelers Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.
Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $12.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.
Signet Jewelers Price Performance
Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,092.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
