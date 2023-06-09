Signet Jewelers Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $12.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,092.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

