Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,669 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $60,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $82,865,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,985,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,079,000 after buying an additional 1,271,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after buying an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,435,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,281,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 794,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. 1,606,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,679. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

