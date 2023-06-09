Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $119,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.70. 141,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

