Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,992 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial makes up about 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.06% of Synovus Financial worth $112,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $30.97. 279,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

