Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $63.24 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,647 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.05% of Belden worth $63,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Belden by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 139,574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Belden by 22,332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 126,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 394.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,923 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Belden Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BDC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $94.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

