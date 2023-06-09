Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,752 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.14% of SouthState worth $66,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.13. 222,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

