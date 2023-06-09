Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 85,101 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,101 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Humana worth $107,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,742,000 after acquiring an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $518.51. 274,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.62 and its 200-day moving average is $508.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.70 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

