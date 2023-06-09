Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,135 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp comprises about 1.0% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.44% of Glacier Bancorp worth $133,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after acquiring an additional 155,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after acquiring an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,261,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,713 shares of company stock worth $476,127. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 261,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,729. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

