Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 91,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 346,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Sintana Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc, a crude oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

