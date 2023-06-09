Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group increased their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $458.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,333,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 91,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 892,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 87,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

