Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.