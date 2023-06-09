Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $171.12. The stock had a trading volume of 106,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,908. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

