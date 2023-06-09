Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,973,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $521.26. The stock had a trading volume of 135,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.53 and its 200-day moving average is $492.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.