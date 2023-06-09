Smith Moore & CO. Buys 74 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

IYH opened at $272.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.01. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

