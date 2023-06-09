Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,650,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

PBA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 54,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

