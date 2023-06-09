Smith Moore & CO. Has $440,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,480. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

