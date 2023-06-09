Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 190 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 13,900,864 shares of company stock worth $813,475,857 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.39. 848,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

