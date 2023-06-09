Smith Moore & CO. Sells 141 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.10% of America’s Car-Mart worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 384 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares in the company, valued at $57,707,778. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRMT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.94. 699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,310. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The company has a market cap of $617.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

