Smith Moore & CO. Sells 2,333 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.35. 59,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,113. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.91 and a 200-day moving average of $205.03.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.39.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

