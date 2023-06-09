Smith Moore & CO. Sells 2,661 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.69. 513,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,702,000. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

