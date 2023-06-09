Smith Moore & CO. Sells 841 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,344. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

