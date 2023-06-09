Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 6,825,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 30,164,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Snap Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $517,348.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,170,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,534,615. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

