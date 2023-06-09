Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Up 11.1%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) shares rose 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 107,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 102,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

