SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 28914402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

