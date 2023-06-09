Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

SLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Trading Down 15.5 %

SLDP stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 137.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Power will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Solid Power by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Solid Power by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.