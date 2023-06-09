Sotheara Cheav Sells 39,000 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Trading Down 2.8 %

ACMR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

ACM Research Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ACM Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ACM Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

