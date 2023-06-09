Sotheara Cheav Sells 39,000 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ACM Research Trading Down 2.8 %
ACMR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Institutional Trading of ACM Research
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACM Research (ACMR)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.