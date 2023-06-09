S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.28. 137,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

