SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 635,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 469,879 shares.The stock last traded at $22.57 and had previously closed at $22.54.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 697.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 331,328 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 359,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 238,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,441,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 197,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 130,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

