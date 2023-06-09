SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 84,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 34,231 shares.The stock last traded at $53.22 and had previously closed at $53.27.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $572.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

