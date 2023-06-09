SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $67,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 443,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

