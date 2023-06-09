Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 40,000 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,166,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,257.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Star Equity Stock Up 1.8 %

STRR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 82,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

