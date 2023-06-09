StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.13. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 204,161 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.
The company has a market cap of $121.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
