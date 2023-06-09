StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.13. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 204,161 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.

StealthGas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $121.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StealthGas Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in StealthGas by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Further Reading

