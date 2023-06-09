Steem (STEEM) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $76.36 million and $2.07 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,996,555 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

