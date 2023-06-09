StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter worth $139,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

