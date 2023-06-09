StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.49.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
